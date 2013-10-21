STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.41 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.45 percent, led by gains in blue chips like Larsen & Toubro which rose on higher-than-expected earnings. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year government bond yield flat at 8.55 percent. Prices are likely to remain supported as no bond auction is scheduled in the week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 61.53/54 per dollar compared with its close of 61.27/28 on Friday, on dollar demand from private oil companies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year overnight indexed swap rate flat at 8.41 percent, while the five-year rate 1 bp lower at 8.19 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.00/9.05 percent versus Friday's close of 8.80/8.85 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)