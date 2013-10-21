STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.41 percent and the broader NSE
index up 0.45 percent, led by gains in blue chips like Larsen &
Toubro which rose on higher-than-expected earnings.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield flat at 8.55
percent. Prices are likely to remain supported as no bond
auction is scheduled in the week.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 61.53/54 per dollar
compared with its close of 61.27/28 on Friday, on dollar demand
from private oil companies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The one-year overnight indexed swap rate flat at 8.41
percent, while the five-year rate 1 bp lower at 8.19 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 9.00/9.05 percent versus Friday's close
of 8.80/8.85 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)