STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.3 percent on profit-taking
after earlier touching its highest level in nearly 3 years,
while the broader NSE index falls 0.22 percent.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield up 3 bps at 8.58
percent. Prices are likely to remain supported as no bond
auction is scheduled in the week.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 61.52/53 per dollar,
weaker than its Friday close of 61.27/28, due to dollar demand
from private oil companies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The one-year overnight indexed swap rate flat at 8.41
percent and the five-year rate also unchanged at 8.20 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate higher at 9.00/9.05 percent versus
Friday's close of 8.80/8.85 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)