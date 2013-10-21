STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.05 percent, while the
broader NSE index rose 0.25 percent, their highest close in
nearly three years as Larsen & Toubro surged after maintaining
its revenue guidance for this fiscal year, while sentiment was
also boosted on net foreign buying for an eleventh straight
session.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended up 5 basis
points at 8.60 percent as caution set in a day before the U.S.
non-farm payrolls data that could swing expectations about when
the Federal Reserve will start to taper its monetary stimulus.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended at 61.52/53 per
dollar, weaker than its Friday close of 61.27/28, due to dollar
demand from private oil firms.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The one-year overnight indexed swap rate higher 2 bps at
8.43 percent and the five-year rate closed up 4 bps at 8.24
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate higher at 9.00/9.05 percent versus
Friday's close of 8.80/8.85 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)