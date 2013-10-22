STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.05 percent, while the broader
NSE index 0.06 percent higher, tracking largely weak Asian share
cues.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield up 1 basis point
at 8.61 percent as the rupee extends weakness to a third day.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee extends losses to a third
session on dollar strength ahead of U.S. nonfarm payrolls. The
pair is at 61.80/83 versus its previous close of 61.52/53.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The one-year overnight indexed swap rate flat at 8.43
percent and the five-year rate 1 bp lower at 8.23 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate flat at 9.00/9.05 percent.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)