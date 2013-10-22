STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.23 percent, while the broader NSE index lower 0.18 percent, tracking largely weak Asian share cues. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year government bond yield flat at 8.60 percent as the rupee extends weakness to a third day. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee extends losses to a third session on dollar strength ahead of U.S. nonfarm payrolls. The pair is at 61.70/72 versus its previous close of 61.52/53. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year overnight indexed swap rate flat at 8.43 percent and the five-year rate also unchanged at 8.24 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate flat at 9.00/9.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)