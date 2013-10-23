STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.47 percent, while the broader NSE index ended down 0.39 percent, easing for a second consecutive session, as blue chips such as Tata Motors and software services exporters declined on profit-taking after indexes this week hit their highest in nearly three years. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year government bond yield closed up 2 basis points at 8.63 percent, tracking the retreat in the rupee from session highs. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.59/60 per dollar versus 61.6550/6650, with gains boosted by the U.S. nonfarm payroll data but domestic demand from oil firms and defence buying hurt. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year overnight indexed swap rate closed flat at 8.42 and the five-year rate also ended unchanged at 8.23 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 8.95/9.00 percent from 8.95/9.00 percent at its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)