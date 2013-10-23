STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.47 percent, while the
broader NSE index ended down 0.39 percent, easing for a second
consecutive session, as blue chips such as Tata Motors and
software services exporters declined on profit-taking after
indexes this week hit their highest in nearly three years.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield closed up 2
basis points at 8.63 percent, tracking the retreat in the rupee
from session highs.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.59/60 per
dollar versus 61.6550/6650, with gains boosted by the U.S.
nonfarm payroll data but domestic demand from oil firms and
defence buying hurt.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The one-year overnight indexed swap rate closed flat at 8.42
and the five-year rate also ended unchanged at 8.23 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 8.95/9.00 percent from 8.95/9.00
percent at its previous close.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)