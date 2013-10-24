STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index gains 1.2 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 1.1 percent. India's benchmark BSE index rose above the 21,000 level for the first time in nearly three years, led by gains in banking and reality stocks ahead of the central bank's policy review next week, while robust foreign investment flows aided. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year government bond yield 2 basis points lower at 8.61 percent, tracking gains in the rupee. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.50/51 per dollar versus previous close of 61.59/60, tracking gains in equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year overnight indexed swap rate 1 bp lower at 8.41 percent, while the five-year rate 1 bp higher at 8.24 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9/9.05 percent from previous close at 8.95/9.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)