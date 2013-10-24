STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index gains 1.2 percent, while the broader
NSE index is up 1.1 percent. India's benchmark BSE index rose
above the 21,000 level for the first time in nearly three years,
led by gains in banking and reality stocks ahead of the central
bank's policy review next week, while robust foreign investment
flows aided.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield 2 basis points
lower at 8.61 percent, tracking gains in the rupee.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.50/51 per
dollar versus previous close of 61.59/60, tracking gains in
equities.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The one-year overnight indexed swap rate 1 bp lower at 8.41
percent, while the five-year rate 1 bp higher at 8.24 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 9/9.05 percent from previous close at
8.95/9.00 percent.
