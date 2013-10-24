STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark index reached the key level of 21,000 on Thursday for the first time in nearly three years, on better-than-expected corporate earning trends and continued strong inflows from foreign funds. The benchmark BSE index, which earlier touched a high of 21,039.42, is 0.82 percent higher, while the NSE index is up 0.78 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year government bond yield 1 basis point lower at 8.62 percent, tracking gains in the rupee. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.43/44 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.59/60, tracking gains in equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year overnight indexed swap rate 1 bp lower at 8.41 percent, while the five-year rate 1 bp higher at 8.24 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.00/9.05 percent compared with its previous close of 8.95/9.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)