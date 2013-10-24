STOCKS
India's benchmark index reached the key level of 21,000 on
Thursday for the first time in nearly three years, on
better-than-expected corporate earning trends and continued
strong inflows from foreign funds. The benchmark BSE index,
which earlier touched a high of 21,039.42, is 0.82 percent
higher, while the NSE index is up 0.78 percent.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield 1 basis point
lower at 8.62 percent, tracking gains in the rupee.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.43/44 per
dollar versus its previous close of 61.59/60, tracking gains in
equities.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The one-year overnight indexed swap rate 1 bp lower at 8.41
percent, while the five-year rate 1 bp higher at 8.24 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 9.00/9.05 percent compared with its
previous close of 8.95/9.00 percent.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)