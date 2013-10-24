STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index retreated on Thursday from a near three-year high of above 21,000 on profit-taking, with software exporters including Tata Consultancy Services taking the brunt of the selling. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.2 percent after earlier rising as much as 1.3 percent. The broader NSE index fell 0.23 percent, falling for a third consecutive session. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bond yields dropped on Thursday, tracking gains in the rupee and after a local news agency report quoting central bank chief Raghuram Rajan caused some traders to believe the upcoming policy may be more dovish than expected. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.58 percent, down 5 basis points on the day. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee extended gains for a second session on Thursday, largely mirroring equity moves in a subdued trading session, with the focus gradually shifting to the central bank's rate meeting next week. The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.46/47 per dollar, compared with 61.59/60 on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate closed flat at 8.23 percent, while the one-year rate ended 2 bps lower at 8.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate closed at 8.95/9.00 percent same as previous close of 8.95/9.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)