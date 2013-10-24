STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index retreated on Thursday from a
near three-year high of above 21,000 on profit-taking, with
software exporters including Tata Consultancy Services taking
the brunt of the selling. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.2
percent after earlier rising as much as 1.3 percent. The broader
NSE index fell 0.23 percent, falling for a third consecutive
session.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
Indian government bond yields dropped on Thursday, tracking
gains in the rupee and after a local news agency report quoting
central bank chief Raghuram Rajan caused some traders to believe
the upcoming policy may be more dovish than expected. The
benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.58 percent, down 5
basis points on the day.
RUPEE
--------------
Indian rupee extended gains for a second session on
Thursday, largely mirroring equity moves in a subdued trading
session, with the focus gradually shifting to the central bank's
rate meeting next week. The partially convertible rupee closed
at 61.46/47 per dollar, compared with 61.59/60 on
Wednesday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed flat at 8.23
percent, while the one-year rate ended 2 bps lower at 8.40
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate closed at 8.95/9.00 percent same as
previous close of 8.95/9.00 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)