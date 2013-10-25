STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index down 0.13 percent and the
broader NSE index down 0.27 percent, tracking losses in most
other markets.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at
8.60 percent, tracking a sudden weakness in the rupee.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.67/68 per
dollar compared with its close of 61.46/47 on Thursday, tracking
losses in other Asian currencies and local shares while demand
from custodian banks also hurt.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 8.24
percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.40 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.95/9.05 percent against Thursday
close of 8.95/9.00 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)