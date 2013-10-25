STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index ended down 0.2 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.32 percent lower, as some blue chip
shares such as Sun Pharmaceutical were hit by profit-taking
after marking their highest level since November 2010 earlier in
the week.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed steady at 8.58
percent, ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on
Tuesday, when it is widely expected to raise the country's key
lending rate for a second consecutive month.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee unchanged at 61.46/47 from
its Thursday close, as caution set in ahead of an expected
interest rate hike by the central bank at its policy review next
week.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 basis points at
8.19 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps down at 8.37
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 9.00/9.05 percent against Thursday
close of 8.95/9.00 percent.
