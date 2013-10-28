STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE share index ends down 0.55 percent and the broader NSE index closes 0.71 percent lower for a fifth straight session of falls. Markets were jittery ahead of the Indian central bank's policy review on Tuesday and the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting on Oct. 29-30 GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 8 basis points (bps) to 8.66 percent at close, a day before the central bank's policy review at which it is expected to raise the repo rate. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closes at 61.52/53 per dollar compared with 61.46/47 on Friday, ahead of the RBI meet, with weakness in the sharemarket also hurting. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ends up 5 bps at 8.24 percent, while the one-year rate rises by 6 bps to 8.43 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash closed lower at 8.90/8.95 versus Friday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)