STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 1.5 percent and the broader NSE index gains 1.7 percent, after the central bank raised interest rates for the second time in as many months, warning that inflation is likely to remain elevated despite sluggish growth, and rolled back an emergency measure put in place in July to support the rupee. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis point at 8.60 percent after the central bank raised the repo rate in line with market expectations, while lowering the short-term emergency funding rate for banks, which was a positive. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.47/48 per dollar compared with its close of 61.52/53 on Monday, tracking strength in local shares and after the RBI's monetary policy was in line with expectations. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.21 percent, while the one-year rate is 5 bps lower at 8.38 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 8.70/8.80 versus previous close at 8.90/8.95 percent after the RBI cut the short-term emergency funding rate, which is currently the operative rate in the system. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)