STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ends up 1.74 percent while the broader NSE index closes 1.96 percent higher, snapping a five-day losing streak to hit their highest close in nearly three years, as lenders surge after the central bank raises interest rates in line with expectations. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield closes 12 bps lower at 8.54 percent, its biggest single day fall in three weeks, after the central bank raises the repo rate in line with market expectations, while also lowering the short-term emergency funding rate for banks. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends stronger at 61.31/32 per dollar compared with its previos close of 61.52/53, boosted by gains in the domestic sharemarket and dollar selling by exporters with traders' focus now shifting to the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ends down 4 bps at 8.20 percent, while the one-year rate closes 5 bps lower at 8.38 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends lower at 8.45/8.50 versus previous close at 8.90/8.95 percent after the RBI cuts the short-term emergency funding rate, which is currently the operative rate in the system. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)