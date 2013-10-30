STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index trading up 0.26 percent while the
broader NSE index is 0.24 percent higher, tracking global
shares. U.S. stocks ended at record highs on Tuesday after
economic data supported views that the Federal Reserve would
keep its stimulus intact for several months.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 bps higher at 8.55
percent, as traders book profits after aggressive buying on
Tuesday. However, traders are awaiting more cues on the interest
rate outlook from RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan's teleconference
with analysts at 0900 GMT.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee is weaker at 61.53/54 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 61.31/32, as
sentiment is cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting
outcome due later in the evening.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bps at 8.21 percent,
while the one-year rate 2 bps higher at 8.40 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate is at 8.70/8.80 percent versus previous
close at 8.45/8.50 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)