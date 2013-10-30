STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index trading up 0.26 percent while the broader NSE index is 0.24 percent higher, tracking global shares. U.S. stocks ended at record highs on Tuesday after economic data supported views that the Federal Reserve would keep its stimulus intact for several months. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 bps higher at 8.55 percent, as traders book profits after aggressive buying on Tuesday. However, traders are awaiting more cues on the interest rate outlook from RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan's teleconference with analysts at 0900 GMT. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee is weaker at 61.53/54 per dollar compared with its previous close of 61.31/32, as sentiment is cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting outcome due later in the evening. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bps at 8.21 percent, while the one-year rate 2 bps higher at 8.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate is at 8.70/8.80 percent versus previous close at 8.45/8.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)