STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.32 percent and the broader NSE index 0.31 percent higher, as shares of telecom operators gain after July-September results came in line with expectations. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.54 percent, as traders are awaiting more cues on the interest rate outlook from RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan's teleconference with analysts at 0900 GMT. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.42/43 per dollar compared with its previous close of 61.31/32, with investors awaiting the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.20 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.38 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate is at 8.65/8.70 percent versus the previous close of 8.45/8.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)