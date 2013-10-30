STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index marks a record closing high at 21,033.97, and the broader NSE index closes 0.5 percent up, as telecoms firms such as Bharti Airtel surge after reporting higher margins, while continued foreign inflows boost sentiment. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield closes up 3 basis points to 8.57 percent, after RBI chief Raghuram Rajan did not provide any reassurance on providing liquidity via open markets operations. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends higher at 61.2350/2450 per dollar compared with its previous close of 61.31/32 after a government panel recommended an immediate increase in state-subsidised diesel prices, reducing some of the concerns about the country's finances. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ends down 3 basis points at 8.17 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.38 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends higher at 8.70/8.75 percent versus the previous close of 8.45/8.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)