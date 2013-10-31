STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.15 percent and the broader NSE index 0.18 percent higher on continued strong foreign investor flows, but caution remains ahead of the expiry of October derivatives contracts. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points at 8.62 percent ahead of fresh supply and caution ahead of federal budget deficit data for April-September due at 1030 GMT. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.38/39 per dollar compared with its previous close of 61.2350/2450, tracking broad gains in the dollar following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep its massive bond-buying stimulus in place. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.17 percent, while the one-year rate also unchanged at 8.38 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 8.65/8.70 percent versus the previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)