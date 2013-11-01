STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.1 percent on profit-taking after earlier surging to a record high on Friday on the back of strong foreign investor flows. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 2 basis points to 8.64 percent, tracking a fall in the rupee, weakness ahead of the auction. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 61.89/90 per dollar compared with its previous close of 61.50/51, tracking global dollar gains with Dollar index up 0.17 percent at 80.341. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.19 percent, while the one-year rate is down 1 bp at 8.38 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate closes unchanged at 8.50/8.60 versus previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)