STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index surged to a record on Friday as blue chips rallied on the back of strong foreign buying, in a remarkable turnaround from two months earlier, when the rupee hit record lows and threatened a crisis of confidence. The benchmark BSE index ended 0.15 percent higher after earlier rising as high as 21,293.88 points or 0.6 percent. The broader NSE index ended up 0.13 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds extended losses to a third session on Friday as dealers fretted over how the government would meet its budgeted fiscal deficit target as another indicator suggested that the slowdown in the economy was more pronounced. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 8 bps higher at 8.70 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee dropped to a three-week low on Friday while also posting its biggest weekly fall in two months as a sharp selloff in the euro and a broad rally in the dollar hurt in the absence of fresh domestic triggers. The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.74/75 per dollar compared with 61.50/51 on Thursday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 3 bps at 8.21 percent, while the one-year rate was up 2 bps at 8.41 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate closed at 8.30/8.40, versus previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)