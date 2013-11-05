STOCKS
India's benchmark BSE index falls 1.08 percent, retreating
from a record high of 21,321.53 hit on a special trading session
on Sunday as investors book profits. The broader NSE index drops
1.1 percent.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 basis point to
8.69 percent as Brent crude futures fell to a four-month
low on Monday after data showed orders for U.S.-made capital
goods fell more than estimated in September.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee falls on dollar demand from custodian banks
and weaker local equities, although the pair is seen range-bound
as dollar gains are expected to be capped due to its broader
weakness against most Asian currencies. The partially
convertible rupee trading at 61.84/85, versus its close of
61.74/75 on Friday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 8.21 percent,
while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.40 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate closed at 8.25/35 percent, versus its
Friday's close of 8.30/8.40 percent.
