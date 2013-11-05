STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index falls 1.25 percent, retreating from a record high of 21,321.53 hit on a special trading session on Sunday as investors book profits. The broader NSE index drops 1.02 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 4 basis points to 8.74 percent after an HSBC services survey showed no let up in price pressures, suggesting India's inflation rate is unlikely to ease for some time. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee recovered from lows to snap two sessions of losses on Tuesday on bunched up dollar sales related to foreign fund inflows, even as another economic indicator pointed to continued uncertainty over a revival. The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.625/635, versus its close of 61.74/75 on Friday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate 4 bps higher at 8.25 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.41 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate eases to 7-7.10 percent versus its Friday's close of 8.30/8.40 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)