STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.06 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.07 percent lower in a choppy session ahead of the U.S. non-farm payroll data due on Friday, which is expected provide clues on when the Fed is likely to taper its monetary stimulus. Weaker rupee also keeping sentiment subdued. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points to 8.84 percent, tracking a weaker rupee and some selling seen ahead of Friday's auction. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.64/65 per dollar compared with its previous close of 61.39/40, due to dollar demand from private oil companies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.32 percent, and the one-year rate also unchanged at 8.45 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent versus its previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)