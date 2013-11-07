STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 1.03 percent and the broader NSE index 0.9 percent higher after a choppy start, as technology firms gain on the back of a weaker rupee. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.80 percent, tracking U.S. yields, and some unwinding of short positions seen. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee cooled off from its intraday low but still weaker at 62.46/47 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.39/40 as S&P said it maintains its 'BBB-/A-3' sovereign credit rating on India and the outlook remains negative. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 8.32 percent, and the one-year rate also unchanged at 8.45 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.30/8.35 percent versus its previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)