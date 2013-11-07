STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 1.03 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.9 percent higher after a choppy start, as technology
firms gain on the back of a weaker rupee.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.80
percent, tracking U.S. yields, and some unwinding of short
positions seen.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee cooled off from its intraday
low but still weaker at 62.46/47 per dollar compared with its
previous close of 62.39/40 as S&P said it maintains its
'BBB-/A-3' sovereign credit rating on India and the outlook
remains negative.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 8.32 percent,
and the one-year rate also unchanged at 8.45 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.30/8.35 percent versus its previous
close of 8.70/8.75 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)