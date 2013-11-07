STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.35 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.45 percent lower, marking their third consecutive
session of falls after Standard & Poor's said it may cut the
country's sovereign rating if the next government fails to
provide a credible plan to revive the economic growth.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at
8.85 percent. Bonds fell for a sixth session, marking their
longest losing streak in over 15 months, tracking a weaker rupee
after the S&P report.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended marginally weaker at
62.41/42 per dollar compared with its previous close of
62.39/40, on reports that oil refiners have resumed buying some
of their dollar requirements from the market and on the S&P
rating report.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 3 bps higher at 8.35
percent and the one-year rate closed 2 bps up at 8.47 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate unchanged at 8.70/8.75 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)