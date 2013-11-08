STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.16 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.17 percent lower, tracking weakness in global
equities. U.S. markets on Thursday suffered its worst daily
decline since August.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.88
percent, as the rupee weakens on the back of a surprise rate cut
by the European central Bank on Thursday. Traders will also be
looking for inflation and industrial output data due next
week.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.68/69 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 62.41/42, tracking
weakness in domestic shares and a strong dollar.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 8.35 percent
and the one-year rate down 1 bps at 8.46 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate unchanged at 8.70/8.75 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)