STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.58 percent and the broader
NSE index lower 0.64 percent, with blue chips and banks leading
the decline.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 8.89
percent, tracking a weaker rupee. Traders will also be looking
for inflation and industrial output data due next week.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.65/66 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 62.41/42, tracking
weakness in the euro after S&P cuts France credit rating by a
notch. Custodial banks and State-run banks also seen
bidding.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps at 8.39 percent
and the one-year rate unchanged at 8.47 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate unchanged at 8.70/8.75 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)