STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is down 0.52 percent and the broader
NSE index falls 0.71 percent on profit-taking after hitting
record highs on Monday after the main opposition party, widely
seen by investors as being more business friendly, swept recent
state elections.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.87
percent as traders consider current levels to be oversold and
absence of any bond auction during the week is also helping.
However, concerns remain as bond dealers also jittery about the
timing of the possible debt switch, which will lead to the
supply of longer tenor paper.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee weaker at 61.26/27 per dollar against
previous close of 61.13/14, tracking losses in domestic shares
and on the back of dollar demand from oil importers.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.43 percent,
while the one-year rate 1 bps down at 8.47 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.65/7.70 as against its previous close
of 7.75/7.80 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)