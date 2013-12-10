STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.33 percent and the broader NSE index fell 0.49 percent on profit-taking after the stockmarket hit a record high on Monday following results of state elections, which the main opposition party, BJP, dominated. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 6 basis points at 8.84 percent on bargain-hunting after slumping for eight consecutive sessions, although some caution prevailed ahead of the consumer price inflation data expected on Dec. 12. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee closed stronger at 61.04/05 per dollar against the previous close of 61.13/14, as gains in the euro and lower demand for dollars from oil firms helped offset falls in domestic shares as the impact of a strong showing by the BJP in state elections started to fade. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 3 basis points at 8.40 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 8.45 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 7.00/7.10 against the previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)