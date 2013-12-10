STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.33 percent and the
broader NSE index fell 0.49 percent on profit-taking after the
stockmarket hit a record high on Monday following results of
state elections, which the main opposition party, BJP,
dominated.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 6 basis points
at 8.84 percent on bargain-hunting after slumping for eight
consecutive sessions, although some caution prevailed ahead of
the consumer price inflation data expected on Dec. 12.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee closed stronger at 61.04/05 per dollar
against the previous close of 61.13/14, as gains in the euro and
lower demand for dollars from oil firms helped offset falls in
domestic shares as the impact of a strong showing by the BJP in
state elections started to fade.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 3 basis points
at 8.40 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 8.45
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate ended at 7.00/7.10 against the previous
close of 7.75/7.80 percent.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)