STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.51 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.54 percent as profit-taking continue for the second day after record high hit on Monday. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.83 percent, tracking a rise in U.S. Treasuries prices. However, traders are cautious about adding very large positions ahead of the factory output and CPI inflation data due on Dec. 12 and the central bank's monetary policy on Dec. 18. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 61.35/36 per dollar against the previous close of 61.04/05, as dealers find recent gains in rupee overdone. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.40 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.44 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.75/7.80 against the previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)