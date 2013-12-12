STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index is down 0.74 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.72 percent lower, as rate sensitive stocks fall
ahead of retail inflation data due later in the day.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point 8.82
percent, tracking gains in rupee, while caution prevails ahead
of factory output and consumer price inflation data due at 1200
GMT.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee gains at 61.47/48 after falling as much as
at 61.69/70 per dollar earlier in the day but still weaker
against the previous close of 61.2450/2550, as corporates and
foreign banks selling dollars. However, cautious remains ahead
of key retail inflation data.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 8.42
percent, while the one-year rate down 3 basis points at 8.42
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate higher at 7.75/7.80 against the previous
close of 6.90/7.00 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)