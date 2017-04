STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index extends fall to 0.95 percent and the broader NSE index down 1 percent, as rate-sensitive stocks slump after sharply higher food prices drove up retail inflation in November, raising expectations of a rate hike by the central bank when it meets on Dec. 18. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 8.89 percent after retail inflation came in higher, raising prospects of a rate hike. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 62.09/10 against the previous close of 61.81/82 after inflation data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 6 basis points at 8.47 percent, while the one-year rate 10 basis points higher at 8.52 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 7.75/7.80 against the previous close of 6.80/6.85 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)