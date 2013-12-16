STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.13 percent and the broader NSE index 0.10 percent higher, as lenders like IDFC and ICICI Bank gain on value buying after four days of falls. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.91 percent ahead of the wholesale price-based inflation data due at 0600 GMT. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 62.18/19 against Friday's close of 62.1250/1350 with foreign banks on buy side. Federal Reserve meet and RBI's monetary policy this week weigh. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 basis point at 8.50 percent, while the one-year rate 1 basis point down at 8.53 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.25/8.30 against the Friday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Sunil Nair)