STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.11 percent and the broader NSE index 0.14 percent lower, as blue-chip stocks fall on expectation of a rate hike in the central bank's next monetary policy after higher-than-expected inflation. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.89 percent after rising as much as 3 bps to 8.94 percent following higher-than expected wholesale inflation, on some bargain-buying with gains in the rupee also helping. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee eases to 62.03/04 from Friday's close of 62.1250/1350 as global dollar weakens and some flows from foreign banks also aid. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 bp to 8.50 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 8.54 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.25/8.30 percent against Friday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)