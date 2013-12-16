STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.27 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.22 percent lower, as investors pared positions in blue-chip stocks such as Reliance Industries ahead of the Reserve Bank of India and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meetings later this week. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 4 basis points at 8.87 percent despite higher-than-expected wholesale price inflation, as bargain-hunting spurred a recovery after steep losses in the previous session ahead of the central bank's policy review this week. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee closed stronger at 61.73/74 from Friday's close of 62.1250/1350 on inflows tied to dollar sales from foreign banks and corporates, even as high wholesale prices virtually sealed the case for a rate hike on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 3 bps at 8.48 percent, while the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 8.53 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent against Friday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)