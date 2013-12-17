STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.52 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.58 percent higher, tracking higher Asian shares and on
some value buying after five days of falls.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.87 percent in
thin trading ahead of the central bank's policy review on
Wednesday.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee weaker at 61.97/98 from previous close of
61.73/74 on likely outflows from foreign institutional
investors. Caution also prevails ahead of RBI's policy review on
Wednesday where it is widely expected to raise rates for the
third time in four months.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.48 percent, and
the one-year rate unchanged at 8.53 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate higher at 8.70/8.75 percent against
previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)