STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.52 percent and the broader NSE index 0.58 percent higher, tracking higher Asian shares and on some value buying after five days of falls. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.87 percent in thin trading ahead of the central bank's policy review on Wednesday. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 61.97/98 from previous close of 61.73/74 on likely outflows from foreign institutional investors. Caution also prevails ahead of RBI's policy review on Wednesday where it is widely expected to raise rates for the third time in four months. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.48 percent, and the one-year rate unchanged at 8.53 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.70/8.75 percent against previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent.