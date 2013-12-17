STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.25 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.23 percent, tracking higher Asian shares, but off-highs on caution ahead of the central bank's policy review on Wednesday. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point 8.86 percent in thin trading ahead of the central bank's policy review on Wednesday as traders believe this could be the last hike in rate tightening cycle. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 61.92/93 from previous close of 61.73/74 on likely outflows from foreign institutional investors. Caution also prevails ahead of RBI's policy review on Wednesday where it is widely expected to raise rates for the third time in four months. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap up 2 basis points at 8.50 percent, and the one-year rate 2 basis points higher at 8.55 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.65/8.70 percent against previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)