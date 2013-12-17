BRIEF-Rajesh Exports gets new export order worth 8.87 bln rupees
* Says order procured from global importer from UAE Source text - (http://bit.ly/2o9OFCc) Further company coverage:
STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.23 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.25 percent lower, as rate-sensitive stocks such as HDFC Bank Ltd continued to tumble a day before the Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to raise interest rates at its policy review. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 4 basis points at 8.91 percent a day before the central bank is widely expected to increase the country's key rate by a quarter percentage point to fight surging inflation. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee ended weaker at 62.01/02 from previous close of 61.73/74, as traders awaiting the outcome of the central bank's policy review as well as the Federal Reserve's decision on tapering monetary stimulus. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap closed up 2 basis points at 8.50 percent, and the one-year rate 3 basis points higher at 8.56 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended higher at 8.70/8.75 percent against previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
SHANGHAI, March 29 Hong Kong stocks pared early gains to end slightly higher on Wednesday, as weakness in property shares offset buying in shipping firms and index heavyweight Tencent.
