STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.53 percent and the broader NSE index higher by 0.57 percent, tracking gains in Asian shares. However, gains might be capped as caution prevails ahead of the central bank policy review at 0530 GMT. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.90 percent as traders await the outcome of the central bank's policy review where it is widely expected to hike key policy rate by 25 bps to 8 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee gains to 61.88/89 from previous close of 62.01/02, ahead of RBI's rate decision at 0530 GMT. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap down 1 basis point at 8.49 percent, and the one-year rate falls 1 bp to 8.55 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.95/9.00 percent against previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)