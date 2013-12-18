STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 1.20 percent and the broader NSE index higher 1.27 percent, after the central bank surprised investors by keeping rates on hold despite high retail and wholesale price inflation, but it kept the door open to more rate hikes, saying further moves will be data-driven. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 12 basis points at 8.79 percent after the central bank kept rates steady. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee is at 61.85/86 after rising to as high as 61.77, following the Reserve Bank of India's policy review as caution prevails ahead of the Federal Reserve's meet later in the evening. It had closed at 62.01/02 on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap down 10 bps at 8.40 percent, and the one-year rate lower 13 bps at 8.43 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.65/8.70 percent against the previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)