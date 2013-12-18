STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 1.20 percent and the broader NSE
index higher 1.27 percent, after the central bank surprised
investors by keeping rates on hold despite high retail and
wholesale price inflation, but it kept the door open to more
rate hikes, saying further moves will be data-driven.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 12 basis points at
8.79 percent after the central bank kept rates steady.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee is at 61.85/86 after rising to as high as
61.77, following the Reserve Bank of India's policy review as
caution prevails ahead of the Federal Reserve's meet later in
the evening. It had closed at 62.01/02 on Tuesday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap down 10 bps at 8.40 percent,
and the one-year rate lower 13 bps at 8.43 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.65/8.70 percent against the previous
close of 8.70/8.75 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)