STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.20 percent and the broader NSE index closed higher 1.27 percent, led by gains in rate-sensitive stocks such as DLF after the central bank surprised investors by keeping rates unchanged despite talking tough on inflation. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 13 basis points at 8.78 percent after the central bank kept rates steady. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee closed weaker at 62.09/10 per dollar against its previous close of 62.01/02, as dealers remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's tapering decision. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap ended down 10 bps at 8.40 percent and the one-year rate closed lower 12 bps at 8.44 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended higher at 9.00/9.05 percent against the previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)