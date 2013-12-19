STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.86 percent, and the broader NSE index lower 0.86 percent, led by losses in Power Grid, while the U.S. Federal Reserve trimming its monthly bond buying by $10 billion to $75 billion also hurts. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.77 percent, largely steady a day after the central bank surprised markets by keeping interest rates unchanged. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 62.40/41 per dollar against its previous close of 62.09/10, after the Fed said it would scale down its monthly bond purchases, sending emerging market currencies lower. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap flat at 8.40 percent and the one-year rate also unchanged at 8.44 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 8.85/8.95 percent against the previous close of 9.00/9.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)