STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index down 0.86 percent, and the broader
NSE index lower 0.86 percent, led by losses in Power Grid, while
the U.S. Federal Reserve trimming its monthly bond buying by $10
billion to $75 billion also hurts.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.77
percent, largely steady a day after the central bank surprised
markets by keeping interest rates unchanged.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee weaker at 62.40/41 per dollar against its
previous close of 62.09/10, after the Fed said it would scale
down its monthly bond purchases, sending emerging market
currencies lower.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap flat at 8.40 percent and the
one-year rate also unchanged at 8.44 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate lower at 8.85/8.95 percent against the
previous close of 9.00/9.05 percent.
