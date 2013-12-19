STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.69 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.76 percent, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to taper its bond-buying programme, raising some concerns about foreign investor sales. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.77 percent, as traders await further cues a day after the central bank surprised markets by keeping interest rates unchanged. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee off its intraday high of 62.48 but still weaker at 62.26/27 per dollar against its previous close of 62.09/10, on dollar selling by state-run, foreign banks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap down 2 bps at 8.38 percent and the one-year rate unchanged at 8.44 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 8.80/8.85 percent against the previous close of 9.00/9.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)