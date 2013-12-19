STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.69 percent and the broader
NSE index lower 0.76 percent, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's
decision to taper its bond-buying programme, raising some
concerns about foreign investor sales.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.77
percent, as traders await further cues a day after the central
bank surprised markets by keeping interest rates unchanged.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee off its intraday high of 62.48 but still
weaker at 62.26/27 per dollar against its previous close of
62.09/10, on dollar selling by state-run, foreign banks.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap down 2 bps at 8.38 percent and
the one-year rate unchanged at 8.44 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate lower at 8.80/8.85 percent against the
previous close of 9.00/9.05 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)