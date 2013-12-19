STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.73 percent and the broader NSE index closed lower 0.81 percent, as blue chips such as ICICI Bank declined after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced the start of its tapering, raising concerns about foreign selling. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 4 basis points at 8.74 percent, even after the Federal Reserve announced the start of a wind down in its monetary stimulus, as fears of foreign selling in debt markets have eased after recent buying. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee ended weaker at 62.14/15 per dollar against its previous close of 62.09/10, in line with emerging market currencies as the Federal Reserve began its long-awaited tapering, but losses were minimal as the currency is seen less vulnerable on a sharply lower current account gap. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap closed down 4 bps at 8.36 percent and the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 8.41 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended lower at 8.75/8.80 percent against the previous close of 9.00/9.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)