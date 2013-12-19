STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.73 percent and the
broader NSE index closed lower 0.81 percent, as blue chips such
as ICICI Bank declined after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced
the start of its tapering, raising concerns about foreign
selling.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 4 basis points
at 8.74 percent, even after the Federal Reserve announced the
start of a wind down in its monetary stimulus, as fears of
foreign selling in debt markets have eased after recent buying.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee ended weaker at 62.14/15 per dollar against
its previous close of 62.09/10, in line with emerging market
currencies as the Federal Reserve began its long-awaited
tapering, but losses were minimal as the currency is seen less
vulnerable on a sharply lower current account gap.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap closed down 4 bps at 8.36
percent and the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 8.41 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended lower at 8.75/8.80 percent against
the previous close of 9.00/9.05 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)