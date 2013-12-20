STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.46 percent and the broader NSE
index higher at 0.44 percent, gains led by IT stocks after
Accenture Plc said it expected its consulting business
to turn the corner as orders rise, building on strength in its
outsourcing unit while reporting better-than-expected quarterly
results.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis points at 8.75
percent, on some profit-taking ahead of the 150 billion rupee
debt sale due later n the day.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee weaker at 62.27/28 per dollar against its
previous close of 62.14/15, fall driven by weak Asian FX a day
after U.S. announces stimulus taper.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap up 3 bps at 8.39 percent and
the one-year rate 2 bps higher at 8.43 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate lower at 8.80/8.85 percent against the
previous close of 8.75/8.80 percent.
----------------------
