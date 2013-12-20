STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index up 1.09 percent and the broader NSE
index higher 1.09 percent, led by gains in IT stocks and
Reliance.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points at 8.79
percent, on some profit-taking after the 150 billion rupee debt
sale.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee marginally weaker at 62.18/19 per dollar
against its previous close of 62.14/15.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap up 2 bps at 8.38 percent and
the one-year rate 2 bps higher at 8.43 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 8.80/8.85 percent against Thursday
close of 8.75/8.80 percent.
