STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.48 percent, while the broader NSE index rises 0.45 percent, tracking gains in other Asian share markets. Foreign funds continue to remain net buyers of Indian equities according to latest regulatory data. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.77 percent after a domestic news agency the Press Trust of India quotes Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council Chairman C Rangarajan as saying inflation is easing in December. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee trading at 61.92/93 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 62.04/05, tracking gains in the domestic share market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap down 1 bp at 8.36 percent, while the one-year rate also edges 1 bp lower to 8.41 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.80/8.85 percent compared with its Friday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)