STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.27 percent, while the broader NSE index rises 0.35 percent, as bluechip shares gain after foreign funds remain net buyers of Indian equities according to latest regulatory data. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.77 percent after domestic news agency Press Trust of India quotes Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council Chairman C Rangarajan as saying inflation is easing in December. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee trading at 61.96/97 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 62.04/05, tracking gains in the domestic share market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap higher by 1 bp at 8.38 percent, while the one-year rate also edges up 1 bp to 8.43 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.80/8.85 percent compared with its Friday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)