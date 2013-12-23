STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is up 0.27 percent, while the
broader NSE index rises 0.35 percent, as bluechip shares gain
after foreign funds remain net buyers of Indian equities
according to latest regulatory data.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.77
percent after domestic news agency Press Trust of India quotes
Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council Chairman C Rangarajan
as saying inflation is easing in December.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trading at 61.96/97 per
dollar versus its Friday's close of 62.04/05, tracking gains in
the domestic share market.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap higher by 1 bp at 8.38 percent,
while the one-year rate also edges up 1 bp to 8.43 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.80/8.85 percent compared with its
Friday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)