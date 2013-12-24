STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.1 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.12 percent, tracking regional peers and as foreign investors continue to remain on the buy side. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.83 percent in thin trading ahead of holidays. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.84/85 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.9525/9625, tracking gains in domestic shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.40 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.75/8.85 percent against Monday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)