STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.1 percent and the broader NSE
index higher 0.12 percent, tracking regional peers and as
foreign investors continue to remain on the buy side.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.83
percent in thin trading ahead of holidays.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.84/85 per
dollar versus its previous close of 61.9525/9625, tracking gains
in domestic shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.40 percent,
while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.46 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.75/8.85 percent against Monday's
close of 8.75/8.80 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)