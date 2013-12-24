STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index are nearly flat as caution ahead of derivative expiry on Thursday offsets buying by foreign investors. The BSE index is up 0.01 percent and the broader NSE index 0.05 percent higher. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.84 percent, largely steady in thin trading ahead of holidays. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.85/86 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.9525/9625. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.40 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged at 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)